Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Short Interest Down 96.5% in June

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 96.5% from the June 15th total of 825,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 317,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 191,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 203.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 356,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,179,000 after purchasing an additional 238,564 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 25.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,498. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -95.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.21.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

