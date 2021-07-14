Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198,963 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 192,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.65% of Brookline Bancorp worth $77,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 50.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts.

