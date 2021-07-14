Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brother Industries in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brother Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Brother Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brother Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Brother Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of BRTHY stock opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. Brother Industries has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through six segments Printing & Solutions, Personal & Home, Machinery, Network & Contents, Domino, and Others.

