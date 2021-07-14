BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,219,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 3.59% of BRP Group worth $33,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BRP Group in the first quarter valued at $27,808,000. Guardian Point Capital LP raised its stake in BRP Group by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BRP Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,410,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BRP Group by 2,411.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 483,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,590,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 465,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRP opened at $25.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.13.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $152.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.79 million. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRP. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

