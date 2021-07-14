Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.54 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $987.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $97.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Brunswick by 15.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 20.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.