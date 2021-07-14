BTU Protocol (BTU) Hits One Day Volume of $17,878.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001377 BTC on exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $40.97 million and approximately $17,878.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.81 or 0.00857283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005354 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.