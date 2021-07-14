Build-A-Bear Workshop Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,947 call options on the company. This is an increase of 123% compared to the typical volume of 2,217 call options.

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.55. 17,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,804. The company has a market capitalization of $264.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $91.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.95 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 2.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $462,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $32,120.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $517,122. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

