Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,637,000 after purchasing an additional 656,296 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,786,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,135,000 after buying an additional 205,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,198,000 after buying an additional 80,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,519,000 after buying an additional 49,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,602,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $40.14 and a 12-month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

