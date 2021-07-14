Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Reaches $3.73 on Top Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00011366 BTC on exchanges. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $47.15 million and $4.40 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.04 or 0.00853121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,012,735 coins and its circulating supply is 12,637,735 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.