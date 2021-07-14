Bytecoin Market Cap Hits $247.86 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $247.86 million and $82,284.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.17 or 0.00614098 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001041 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000199 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.