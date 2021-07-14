ByteNext Price Down 32.9% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000821 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $940,209.38 and $44,767.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00041873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00113637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00151403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,767.37 or 1.00112884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $312.41 or 0.00954483 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002795 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

