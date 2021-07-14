C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) PT Lowered to $115.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock’s current price.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.83.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.41. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,616,534,000 after acquiring an additional 941,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after acquiring an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after acquiring an additional 162,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,126.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after purchasing an additional 155,638 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

