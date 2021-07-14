CAE (NYSE:CAE) & Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) Head to Head Survey

CAE (NYSE:CAE) and Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CAE and Lightscape Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 3 7 0 2.70 Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CAE currently has a consensus target price of $39.89, indicating a potential upside of 36.84%. Given CAE’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of CAE shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CAE has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, meaning that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Lightscape Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE -1.35% 4.94% 1.69% Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAE and Lightscape Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.26 billion 4.08 -$35.77 million $0.36 80.97 Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lightscape Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAE.

Summary

CAE beats Lightscape Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally-enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software. Its Defence and Security segment offers training and mission support solutions for defense forces across multi-domain operations, and for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment provides integrated education and training solutions, including surgical and imaging simulations, curriculum, audiovisual and centre management platforms, and patient simulators to healthcare students and clinical professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

