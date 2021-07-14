Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.40. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 126,368 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)
Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
