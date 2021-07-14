Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.40. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 126,368 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 142,022 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 45,460 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.