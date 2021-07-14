Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) received a C$2.75 price objective from Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 374.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

CXB traded down C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75.

In other Calibre Mining news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$67,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 467,000 shares in the company, valued at C$934,000. Insiders have sold 131,900 shares of company stock valued at $264,782 in the last quarter.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

