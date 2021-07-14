California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the June 15th total of 163,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 807,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in California BanCorp in the first quarter worth $278,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in California BanCorp by 26.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in California BanCorp by 149.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in California BanCorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALB opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. California BanCorp has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $142.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.31.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. California BanCorp had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 million during the quarter.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

