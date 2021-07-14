California Beach Restaurants, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBHR) Short Interest Update

California Beach Restaurants, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of CBHR opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. California Beach Restaurants has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc, engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

