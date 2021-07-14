California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock Position Raised by Gimbel Daniel Scott

Gimbel Daniel Scott raised its holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 699,151 shares during the quarter. California Resources accounts for about 96.8% of Gimbel Daniel Scott’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Gimbel Daniel Scott owned approximately 8.91% of California Resources worth $178,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

CRC stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,752. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

In other California Resources news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.49, for a total value of $4,024,113.84. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 38,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $1,108,236.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,899,132 shares of company stock worth $158,886,222.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

