California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 67,962 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.62% of California Water Service Group worth $75,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.12. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.97.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.00 million. Analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

