Canaccord Genuity Cuts Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Price Target to $13.00

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 121.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a PE ratio of -17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $13.16.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after buying an additional 95,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

