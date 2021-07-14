Canaccord Genuity Cuts Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Price Target to C$45.00

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 129.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SCR. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of TSE:SCR traded down C$2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.59. 752,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,773. Score Media and Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$5.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.54. The firm has a market cap of C$986.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

