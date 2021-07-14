Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research increased their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.68. The stock had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,199. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.98 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $5,525,450.00. Also, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,756 shares of company stock valued at $31,009,978. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

