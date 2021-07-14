Canaccord Genuity Trims Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Target Price to C$2.00

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PGM. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$2.50 target price on Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.38.

CVE:PGM traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.28. 541,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,225. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.52. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.18 and a 12-month high of C$3.08. The stock has a market cap of C$527.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

