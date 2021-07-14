Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Set at C$57.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) received a C$57.00 price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.38.

TSE:GOOS traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,741. The company has a market cap of C$5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.16. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$29.30 and a one year high of C$62.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$49.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Carrie Baker sold 11,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$554,200.00.

Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

