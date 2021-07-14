Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1,850.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,591 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.07.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $105.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.23. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

