Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBWBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of CBWBF stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.