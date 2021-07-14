Cango (NYSE:CANG) Shares Gap Down to $5.07

Shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.07, but opened at $4.88. Cango shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Cango alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $731.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.39.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a net margin of 105.99% and a return on equity of 45.68%. The business had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $4,472,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the 4th quarter worth $720,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $185,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cango (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.