Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.28

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.34, with a volume of 826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNNE shares. TheStreet lowered Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy acquired 1,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $35,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $359,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,771,314.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,968,000 after purchasing an additional 917,020 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 47.2% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,284 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cannae by 20.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,048,000 after purchasing an additional 603,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 9.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,710,000 after purchasing an additional 154,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Cannae by 31.0% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 354,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cannae Company Profile (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

