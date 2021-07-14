CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:CWX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.22. CanWel Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 59,874 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.18.

Get CanWel Building Materials Group alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$519.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$467.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.0250289 EPS for the current year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanWel Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.