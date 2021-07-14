Capita (LON:CPI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capita plc (LON:CPI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 37.95 ($0.50). Capita shares last traded at GBX 35.31 ($0.46), with a volume of 4,969,978 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPI shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 64.25 ($0.84).

Get Capita alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £594.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14.

In related news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 38,974 shares of Capita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £16,369.08 ($21,386.31). Also, insider David S. Lowden acquired 36,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Insiders have bought a total of 331,801 shares of company stock worth $13,130,825 over the last 90 days.

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.