Capital One Financial Weighs in on Penn Virginia Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Penn Virginia in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 180.16%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million.

PVAC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 47.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at $138,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at $243,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 7.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

