Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Capri worth $92,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 132.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capri from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.