Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.44% from the company’s previous close.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. OTR Global raised Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Capri by 18.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $7,686,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 222.2% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Capri by 805.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Capri by 2,695.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 249,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

