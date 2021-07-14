CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.34

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.34 and traded as high as $8.58. CareCloud shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 100,255 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTBC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.90.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $190,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $170,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,440 shares in the company, valued at $381,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,941 shares of company stock worth $1,193,464. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CareCloud by 191.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CareCloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CareCloud by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

