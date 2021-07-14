CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,106,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247,643 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 7.89% of CareDx worth $279,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CareDx by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,508,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,706,000 after purchasing an additional 430,407 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at $30,972,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,502 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CareDx in the 4th quarter worth $18,113,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CareDx by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,129,000 after acquiring an additional 248,632 shares during the period.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $668,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,885 shares of company stock worth $15,534,793 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNA stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.63. 9,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,379. CareDx, Inc has a 52-week low of $29.86 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.16 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CareDx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

