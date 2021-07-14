Carol Dibattiste Purchases 1,000 Shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:WSTG) Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE:WSTG) Director Carol Dibattiste acquired 1,000 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $24,680.00.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

