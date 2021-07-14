Caroline Rook Purchases 6,550 Shares of Support.com, Inc. (NYSE:SPRT) Stock

Support.com, Inc. (NYSE:SPRT) CFO Caroline Rook acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $10,807.50.

Support.com stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Support.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $9.45.

Get Support.com alerts:

Support.com Company Profile

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Support.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Support.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.