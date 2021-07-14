Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Shares Gap Up to $13.08

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.08, but opened at $13.49. Cars.com shares last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 1,986 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $894.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.42 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cars.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Cars.com by 8.8% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cars.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Company Profile (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

