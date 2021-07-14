Cashhand (CHND) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,237.00

Cashhand (CURRENCY:CHND) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last week, Cashhand has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. Cashhand has a market capitalization of $440,734.99 and $35,237.00 worth of Cashhand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashhand coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001491 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00024292 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003779 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002999 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cashhand is a coin. Cashhand’s total supply is 911,935 coins. Cashhand’s official website is www.cashhand.info . Cashhand’s official Twitter account is @CashHandchnd and its Facebook page is accessible here

