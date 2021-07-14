Casper Achieves Market Cap of $51.58 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $51.58 million and approximately $13.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00042135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00114300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00151777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,983.63 or 1.00179405 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.89 or 0.00959439 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,213,320,259 coins and its circulating supply is 874,903,963 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

