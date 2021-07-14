CBDAO Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (BREE)

CBDAO (CURRENCY:BREE) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. CBDAO has a total market capitalization of $127,194.04 and approximately $92,495.00 worth of CBDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CBDAO has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One CBDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00050867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00015647 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.59 or 0.00854216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005413 BTC.

CBDAO Profile

BREE is a coin. CBDAO’s total supply is 1,508,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,067,840 coins. CBDAO’s official Twitter account is @CoinBreeder and its Facebook page is accessible here . CBDAO’s official website is coinbreeder.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Breeder is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), focused on researching & developing efficient Decentralized Consensus Protocols (DCP) on the blockchain. CBDAO is governed and ruled by a community of #DeFi developers, yield farmers and fans alike with the help of a decentralized, incentivized, and cost-efficient consensus system. CBDAO serves as the ultimate sandbox for blockchain researchers, developers, and users to proof-test and experience various governance protocols as a DAO. CBDAO actively on-boards new users by providing additional yield in the form of $BREE to users who are already familiar with DCPs as they hold and farm governance assets such as $MKR, $COMP, $SNX, $BAL, $DMG, $AKRO. SBREE is swapping to BREE, please click here to access all the details. “

