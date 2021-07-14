CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $67,200.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE CBZ traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 68,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.18.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
CBIZ Company Profile
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.
