CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Sells $67,200.00 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $67,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE CBZ traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 68,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,538. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $300.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.10 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 24.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

