Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,227,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.47% of Cboe Global Markets worth $1,009,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.23. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,558,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,786 shares of company stock worth $4,119,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

