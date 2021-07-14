CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.37. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

