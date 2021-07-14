CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$68.79. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$68.32, with a volume of 79,830 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The company has a market cap of C$12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33.

In related news, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,572,802. Also, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total transaction of C$4,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,440,424. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

