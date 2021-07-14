Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 367.2% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cemtrex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cemtrex by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 122,468 shares during the last quarter. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

CETX stock opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.20. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 33.27% and a negative net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.