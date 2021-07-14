Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading Down 7.3%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 7.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.23 and last traded at $6.24. 183,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,688,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.22.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 62.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.