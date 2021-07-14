Centennial Resource Development (NYSE:CDEV) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NYSE:CDEV) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. 182,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,099,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 90,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $618,278.08.

About Centennial Resource Development (NYSE:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.