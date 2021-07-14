Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Up 3.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) were up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Centerra Gold traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 85,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

CGAU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 4.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.88.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $401.85 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

