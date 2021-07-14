Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Short Interest Up 393.2% in June

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, an increase of 393.2% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Japan Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Shares of Central Japan Railway stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Central Japan Railway has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.